Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Purchases 27,297 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 551,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,297 shares during the quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $17,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,304,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,448,000 after acquiring an additional 164,622 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 206,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PEAK traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,366. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.42.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.23.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

