Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Sells 403,847 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,800,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 403,847 shares during the quarter. STORE Capital comprises about 1.2% of Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $60,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STOR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in STORE Capital by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in STORE Capital by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STOR traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.06. 21,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,806. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.71. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.20.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.82.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

