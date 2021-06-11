CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will report $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.77. CBRE Group posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 105.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.20.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.26. 6,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,187. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.79. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $90.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,616,245.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

