CCFNB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $43.35

Shares of CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.35 and traded as high as $44.40. CCFNB Bancorp shares last traded at $44.40, with a volume of 790 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%.

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Columbia Bank & Trust Co that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repo sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

