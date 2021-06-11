Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CLRB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.56.

Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $1.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.63. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,688,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 1,203,135.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 709,850 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 229.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 621,692 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 1,249.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 246,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 228,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

