Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Shares Gap Down to $8.00

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.00, but opened at $7.75. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 800 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $673.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.31.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.
