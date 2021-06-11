Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Shares Gap Down to $8.00

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.00, but opened at $7.75. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 800 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $673.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. alerts:

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.