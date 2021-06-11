Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) is Heartland Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 431,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Century Communities accounts for approximately 1.6% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $26,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 45.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

NYSE:CCS traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,881. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.96. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $83.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.25.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.95 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 22.91%. On average, analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.65%.

In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

