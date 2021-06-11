Cereplast, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cereplast, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a growth of 834.8% from the May 13th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 782,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CERPQ traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. 9,571,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,326. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.19. Cereplast has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.70.

Cereplast Company Profile

Cereplast, Inc does not have significant operation. Previously, it was involved in the development and are commercialization of bio-based resins. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Zhengzhou, China.

