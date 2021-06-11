CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC decreased its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CF. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in CF Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in CF Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,368,934.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,966,459 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.