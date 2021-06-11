Chainlink Hits Market Capitalization of $9.14 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $9.14 billion and approximately $1.06 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chainlink coin can currently be purchased for about $21.13 or 0.00056815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00021874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.10 or 0.00753245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00084121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,923.45 or 0.07861724 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,509,554 coins. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

