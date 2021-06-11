Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,288 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $710.24.

CHTR stock opened at $682.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $498.08 and a twelve month high of $712.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $665.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $15,306,235 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

