Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is based in United States. “

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

NYSE:CHMI opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.24. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $10.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 55.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.