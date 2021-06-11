Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE CHWY traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.85. The company had a trading volume of 231,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,052. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.43, a P/E/G ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.96.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chewy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $993,714.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,750,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

