Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Receives $12.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CIM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of CIM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.36. 2,154,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,474. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.51. Chimera Investment has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $135.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.06 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 61.53%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chimera Investment will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Chimera Investment by 54,285.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Chimera Investment by 181.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 895.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

