China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of China Evergrande Group stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. China Evergrande Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

About China Evergrande Group

China Evergrande Group, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the property development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Investment, Property Management Services, and Other Businesses. It is involved in the development of residential properties, as well as other businesses, including property investment, property management, property construction, new energy vehicle, hotel operation, finance, internet, cultural tourism, and health businesses.

