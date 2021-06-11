China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of China Evergrande Group stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. China Evergrande Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $4.00.
About China Evergrande Group
Further Reading: What is FinTech?
Receive News & Ratings for China Evergrande Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Evergrande Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.