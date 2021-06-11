Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) versus Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Head to Head Contrast

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) and Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Choice Hotels International has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travel + Leisure has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

57.2% of Choice Hotels International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of Choice Hotels International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Choice Hotels International and Travel + Leisure’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Choice Hotels International $774.07 million 8.71 $75.39 million $2.22 54.66 Travel + Leisure $2.16 billion 2.52 -$255.00 million ($0.94) -67.21

Choice Hotels International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Travel + Leisure. Travel + Leisure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Choice Hotels International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Choice Hotels International and Travel + Leisure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Choice Hotels International 5.72% -821.46% 6.48% Travel + Leisure -4.17% -3.81% 0.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Choice Hotels International and Travel + Leisure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Choice Hotels International 2 5 1 0 1.88 Travel + Leisure 0 0 3 0 3.00

Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus price target of $100.38, suggesting a potential downside of 17.28%. Travel + Leisure has a consensus price target of $76.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.29%. Given Travel + Leisure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Travel + Leisure is more favorable than Choice Hotels International.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection. The company also develops and markets cloud-based property management software to non-franchised hoteliers. As of December 31, 2020, it had 7,147 hotels with 597,977 rooms located in 50 states, the District of Columbia and approximately 40 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1939 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co. provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts. The Travel and Membership segment operates various businesses, including three vacation exchange brands, a home exchange network, travel technology platforms, travel memberships, and direct-to-consumer rentals. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 247 vacation ownership resorts. The company also offers private-label travel booking technology solutions. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Destinations, Inc. and changed its name to Travel + Leisure Co. in February 2021. Travel + Leisure Co. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

