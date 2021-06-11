Chonk (CHONK) Price Reaches $61.04

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 11th. Chonk has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and $8,719.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chonk has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. One Chonk coin can now be purchased for approximately $61.04 or 0.00164347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chonk alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00056611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00021710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $279.03 or 0.00751326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00084161 BTC.

Chonk Coin Profile

Chonk (CHONK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.