Chrono.tech Price Reaches $35.57 on Major Exchanges (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be purchased for about $35.57 or 0.00094860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $25.26 million and $715,451.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded 72.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00061417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00022630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $308.38 or 0.00822488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00087609 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00046014 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

TIME is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

