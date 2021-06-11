Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will announce sales of $9.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.88 billion to $9.41 billion. Chubb posted sales of $8.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year sales of $37.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.09 billion to $38.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $38.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.80 billion to $39.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,970 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,982 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,761,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,701,433,000 after buying an additional 306,381 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Chubb by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,411,000 after buying an additional 3,020,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,037,000 after buying an additional 876,961 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,090,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,020,000 after buying an additional 139,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,999,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,950,000 after purchasing an additional 189,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $165.46 on Friday. Chubb has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 42.68%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

