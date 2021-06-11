CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,287,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,570 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $321,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $762,213,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,614,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,473 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,674,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,891 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $396,075,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 406.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,418,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $340,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FIS. Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.59.

FIS stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $146.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,550. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $91.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

