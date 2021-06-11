CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,298,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,848 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $227,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,954,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the period. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 4,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,021. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.88. The stock has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.09 and a 12-month high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

