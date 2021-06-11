CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 31,280 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31,280 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $142,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. CICC Research began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

BABA stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.82. The company had a trading volume of 163,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,824,115. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.46. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $204.39 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $573.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

