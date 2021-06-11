Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-980 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $962.26 million.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.51. The stock had a trading volume of 22,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. Ciena has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.42.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Ciena has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.07.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $136,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,338. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

