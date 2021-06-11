Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cimpress were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,011,000 after acquiring an additional 30,452 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,056,000 after purchasing an additional 61,524 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,375,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 175,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 63,367 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $100.71 on Friday. Cimpress plc has a one year low of $68.26 and a one year high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -43.60 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.72.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $578.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.00 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

