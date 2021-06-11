Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stake Cut by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CINF. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,064,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852,298 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $135,104,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,110,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,970,000 after purchasing an additional 739,370 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,724,000 after purchasing an additional 475,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,684,000 after purchasing an additional 196,322 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $121.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.84. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $124.37.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.83%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

