Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.810-0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.88 billion-13.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.82 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.77. 17,130,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,079,543. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35. The stock has a market cap of $230.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.85.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.