Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $118.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $112.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded PVH from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.14.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $108.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.64. PVH has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $121.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $2,393,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $258,175.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 34.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

