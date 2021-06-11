Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,250 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,679,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 175,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 99,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

CFG stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.71. The stock had a trading volume of 32,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,895,512. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.49.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

