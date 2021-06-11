Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Civeo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.23). Civeo reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Civeo will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.14). Civeo had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $125.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other Civeo news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 12,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $213,287.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 135,232 shares of company stock worth $2,240,577 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVEO. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Civeo during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Civeo by 42.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Civeo during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVEO remained flat at $$17.59 during trading on Friday. 110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,981. The company has a market capitalization of $251.41 million, a P/E ratio of -126.82 and a beta of 3.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. Civeo has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $20.67.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

