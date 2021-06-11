Civic Trading 18.5% Lower This Week (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last seven days, Civic has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. Civic has a total market capitalization of $176.64 million and approximately $42.88 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Civic alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00057204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00021474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.91 or 0.00759884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00084552 BTC.

About Civic

Civic (CVC) is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Civic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.