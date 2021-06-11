Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is involved in the business of community banking, through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Ohio. Civista Bancshares, Inc., formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp, is based in SANDUSKY, United States. “

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $356.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 302.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 83.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

