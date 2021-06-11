Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Gap Down to $32.82

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.82, but opened at $30.14. Clarivate shares last traded at $28.31, with a volume of 54,325 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLVT shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Clarivate in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.08 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.66 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. Analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

