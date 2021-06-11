Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 339,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLNE. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, April 26th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

In related news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $1,636,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 749,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $7,775,560.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,607,451 shares of company stock valued at $24,223,866 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLNE opened at $10.99 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -122.11 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

