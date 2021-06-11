Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,043 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Clean Harbors worth $9,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 238.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 16,189 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Rod Marlin sold 9,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $855,435.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,699.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Twohig sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $402,474.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,145.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,077 shares of company stock worth $2,002,054 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLH. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of CLH opened at $94.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $96.47.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.