Clifford B. Fleet Sells 125,000 Shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Stock

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of 22nd Century Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $597,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,194.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN XXII traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $4.79. 2,108,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,105,250. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.80 million, a P/E ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 1.84.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 74.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XXII. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,252,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 2,450.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 161,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

