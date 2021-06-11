Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Issues Earnings Results

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.40), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Cloopen Group stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.91. 16,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,227. Cloopen Group has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.34.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cloopen Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cloopen Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.20 target price on the stock.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

