Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,240.50 ($16.21).

Shares of LON CBG traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,577 ($20.60). 115,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,737. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,602.36. The stock has a market cap of £2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of GBX 941 ($12.29) and a one year high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.55%.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

