Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) traded down 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $13.86. 200,215 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 33,393,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clover Health Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.33 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

About Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.