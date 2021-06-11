CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Elizabeth A. Cook Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CME opened at $212.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.16.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Norges Bank bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,046,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in CME Group by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,089,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,395,000 after buying an additional 1,280,576 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,496,000 after purchasing an additional 899,549 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

