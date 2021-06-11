CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,092,000 after buying an additional 1,401,845 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,403,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,667,000 after buying an additional 940,115 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,074,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,814,000 after buying an additional 719,810 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

CMS stock opened at $60.24 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

