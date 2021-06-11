CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,682,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $60.24 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

