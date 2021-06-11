Coann Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 168,607 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Coann Capital LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 168,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,322,000. CMS Energy comprises 8.8% of Coann Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Coann Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of CMS Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 32,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $60.21. 28,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.99. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

