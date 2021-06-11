Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.03. Cognyte Software shares last traded at $24.08, with a volume of 236,886 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CGNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cognyte Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.03.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $124.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

