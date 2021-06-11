Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Stake Lessened by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,589 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RQI. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 129,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 10.3% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

RQI stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.97. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $16.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.