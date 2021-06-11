Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 70.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $56.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.69. The stock has a market cap of $259.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

