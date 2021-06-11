Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €6.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €5.72 ($6.73).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

CBK opened at €6.64 ($7.81) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion and a PE ratio of -3.29. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €3.73 ($4.38) and a 52 week high of €6.87 ($8.08). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €5.83.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.