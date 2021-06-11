Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,741 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 559.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

NYSE:VVV opened at $33.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.46. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.57.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

