Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 2,265 Shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 104,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVY opened at $14.99 on Friday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0458 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by various industries such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, health care, hospital, industrial development revenue, insured-education, insured-escrowed/pre-refunded, insured-general obligations, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, water and sewer, senior living/life care, and transportation.

