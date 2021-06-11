Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Black Knight by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Black Knight by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Black Knight by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Black Knight by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Black Knight by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

In other news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $74.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.35. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKI shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.