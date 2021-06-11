Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 220,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 41.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust in the first quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 227.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

MCR opened at $8.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.76. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $9.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

